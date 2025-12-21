Huff closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 loss to New Orleans.

Huff didn't have his best performance in this contest, though to be fair, the Pacers' frontcourt struggled mightily all game, except for Pascal Siakam (22 points, 6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT). Huff has been making his presence felt on defense, though, as he's recorded multiple blocks in each of his last 14 regular-season appearances.