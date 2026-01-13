Huff posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 98-96 victory over the Celtics.

Huff matched his season high in scoring, recording 20 points for the second time in the past four games. Despite his role continuing to change, seemingly on a nightly basis, the big man has been moderately productive over the past week. In four games during that time, he has averaged 10.1 points, 1.6 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks. Managers should view him as a stream-level player at best.