Huff chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Friday's 140-122 loss to the Celtics.

Huff blocked another two shots, although he failed to provide anything else of note. Despite continuing to start, Huff has now played fewer than 22 minutes in four of the past five games. Other than his block numbers, the big man simply isn't doing enough in other areas to be considered a must-roster player. He has been outside the top 150 in his past four games, averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest during that span.