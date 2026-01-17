Huff finished with 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 127-119 victory over the Pelicans.

This was quite the bounce-back performance for Huff, who was held to just seven points across 16 minutes his last time out, as he set a new career-high in points while only missing four shots. Over the past six games, Huff has been scoring 15.5 points per game on 67.2 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent at the stripe to go with 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 triples, 1.8 blocks and just 1.2 turnovers per contest.