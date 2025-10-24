Huff had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks over 12 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Huff came off the bench and played just 12 minutes despite the fact that Isaiah Jackson played just eight minutes as the starter. The Pacers went with a mobile frontcourt in this one, with Obi Toppin logging a whopping 40 minutes. Both Huff and Jackson are trending in the wrong direction, although they are worth monitoring, just in case this was an outlier.