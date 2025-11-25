Huff contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Pistons.

Huff has been steady in his role as Indiana's backup center but has shown that he can step up when necessary, as he has played 18, 26 and 27 minutes respectively in his last three games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.7 threes and a whopping 3.0 blocks in that span. While Isaiah Jackson is likely to retain the starting role, Huff's strong performances could earn him more minutes moving forward.