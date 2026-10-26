Huff racked up 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 21 minutes during Sunday's 136-109 win over the Nets.

Huff started the second half for the injured Ivica Zubac, who rolled his left ankle in the first quarter and didn't return. Head coach Rick Carlisle said following Sunday's victory that Zubac is unlikely to play Monday versus the Bucks, so Huff could be in line to draw his first start of the year his next time out after making 47 regular-season starts for the Pacers in 2025-26.