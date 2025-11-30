Huff provided 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over the Bulls.

Huff has started at center in the Pacers' last two games, and the results have been encouraging since he's racked up 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and eight blocks combined across both contests. His ability to protect the rim and produce on offense might allow him to keep the starting gig for the time being, as he's been an upgrade -- both in fantasy and in real life -- over the other center options on the Pacers roster.