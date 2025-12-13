Huff recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Huff remains one of the best sources for blocks in the league, recording at least two blocks in 11 straight games. The 28-year-old big man also matched a season high with four threes, marking his fourth such game this season, which is tied for the second most by any forward/center. Huff has established himself as the Pacers' primary center, and his unique skill set has made him a valuable fantasy asset.