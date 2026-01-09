Huff totaled 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 victory over the Hornets.

Huff has started the past two games after Micah Potter temporarily filled that spot in the first two games of the new year. The 28-year-old big man was perfect from the field on four attempts and added three blocks on the defensive end. Huff now leads the league with eight games this season of at least three blocks and two triples.