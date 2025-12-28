Pacers' Jay Huff: Tending to ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huff is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Houston due to a left ankle sprain.
Huff is at risk of missing his first game of the season, as the big man is battling a sprained ankle. He's started 14 consecutive games for the Pacers, averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.9 blocks across 23.6 minutes during that stretch. With backup center Isaiah Jackson (concussion) out, Indiana would likely turn to Micah Potter and Tony Bradley if Huff doesn't play.
