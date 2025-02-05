Turner (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner will return to game action after missing Monday's win over Utah due to a right peroneal strain. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest. The 28-year-old has shot only 40.9 percent from the field in that five-game span, though he has shot an efficient 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.