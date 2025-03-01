Turner closed with 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to Miami.

The big man finished as the club's sscond-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (36 points), albeit in a losing effort. Turner sank five triples for the second consecutive contest, and his ability to stretch the floor has been impressive this season, during which he is averaging a career high in made three-pointers (2.2 per game) while shooting a career-high 40.8 percent from downtown. Additionally, the 10th-year center recorded multiple swipes for the 10th time through 51 regular-season appearances. Over his last five outings, Turner has averaged 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from outside in 33.2 minutes per game.