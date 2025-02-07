Turner will be evaluated for a concussion and won't return to Thursday's game against the Clippers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Turner produced zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one steal over six minutes before exiting with 6:13 left in the opening quarter after he was inadvertently struck in the face by teammate Bennedict Mathurin. Though the Pacers haven't confirmed that Turner was diagnosed with a concussion, the team's decision to rule him out likely suggests that he was experiencing related symptoms. His availability for the Pacers' next game Saturday versus the Lakers would seem to be in peril.