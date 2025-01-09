Turner (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Warriors.
Turner missed Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls due to illness, and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game (and fourth overall this season). If Turner is unable to play, expect Thomas Bryant, who dropped a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds over 28 minutes, to start again in his place.
