Turner amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-99 victory over the Nets.

Turner continues to show why he can be a defensive force for the Pacers. The veteran big man may be seeing a dip in his offensive production, averaging two fewer points per game (15.1) in more time on the floor this season (31.3). However, he is still one of the elite shot blockers in the NBA, averaging 2.1 per game, fourth in the league behind Anthony Davis (2.2), Walker Kessler (2.5) and Victor Wembanyama (4.0).