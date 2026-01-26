site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Available for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Jackson will be returning following a one-game absence. With Bennedict Mathurin returning to action Monday, Jackson will likely just be an emergency depth option.
