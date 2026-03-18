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Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Iffy for Wednesday
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1 min read
Jackson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jackson remains day-to-day after appearing in the past two games for Indiana. With Wednesday being the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Pacers are considering a maintenance day.
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