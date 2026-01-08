Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Joining starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is starting in Thursday's game against the Hornets, per Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site.
Jackson is getting the call to fill the void at point guard left behind by Andrew Nembhard (back). Jackson has averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.2 minutes per tilt across six games as a starter this season.
