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section: | slug: pacers-quenton-jackson-officially-in | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Officially in
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1 min read
Jackson (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Jackson will shed a questionable tag in time to face the Trail Blazers. The fourth-year guard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 17.4 minutes per game this season.
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