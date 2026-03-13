Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Jackson, which could result in extended minutes for Ben Sheppard. Jackson's next chance to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee.
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