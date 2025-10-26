Jackson (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Jackson has yet to appear this season while recovering from a hamstring injury but seems poised to make his 2025-26 debut Sunday. The Pacers may look to ease him back into action, though with several backcourt injuries -- including T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and Bennedict Mathurin (foot) -- he could see an uptick in opportunities right away.