site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-quenton-jackson-questionable-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Questionable for Saturday
•
1 min read
Jackson (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
Jackson has been listed as questionable the past three games, but he's played in each of those contests. Check back for official word on Jackson closer to Saturday's tipoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read