Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Starting vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson will start in Friday's game against the Hawks.
With the Pacers' backcourt plagued by injuries, the two-way player will get the starting nod over Ben Sheppard. Jackson has appeared in two regular-season games thus far, averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game off the bench.
