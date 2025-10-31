default-cbs-image
Jackson will start in Friday's game against the Hawks.

With the Pacers' backcourt plagued by injuries, the two-way player will get the starting nod over Ben Sheppard. Jackson has appeared in two regular-season games thus far, averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game off the bench.

