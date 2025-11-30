Jackson (hamstring) will remain out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jackson hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a right hamstring strain, and the Pacers haven't provided a clear target date for when he might suit up again. According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, head coach Rick Carlisle said Nov. 24 that Jackson was making progress in his recovery, though Carlisle added that the 27-year-old guard wouldn't return until "maybe in the next couple of weeks sometime." With that in mind, Jackson appears unlikely to be available for any of the Pacers' three games this week.