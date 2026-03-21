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Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Will play Saturday
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1 min read
Jackson (calf) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Jackson will play through yet another questionable tag for the Pacers. He's averaging 17.7 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
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