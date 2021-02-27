Warren (foot) remains confined to a walking boot and is believed to be "months away" from making his return to game action, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers have been listing Warren as out indefinitely since he underwent surgery in early January to address a stress fracture in his left foot. Fantasy managers who had been holding Warren with the hope that he could be ready to play soon after the All-Star break may have to scale back their expectations, as Agness' report suggests that the 27-year-old likely won't be available until April, if not later in the regular season or playoffs. Even when he gets the green light to play again, Warren will likely be subject to a minutes restriction, and he could be held out of one half of back-to-back sets.