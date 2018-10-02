Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Sidelined with bone bruise

Young is dealing with a bone bruise in his right foot and has yet to practice, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

The Pacers open up the preseason Thursday against the Rockets and at this point, it seems highly unlikely that Young takes the floor. The big man still hopes to get in some action during the preseason, but the Pacers aren't guaranteeing anything on that front and there's certainly a chance they hold him out of the exhibition schedule entirely. Still, it will be worth it to keep an eye on Young's status later this week to see if he's able to slowly work his way back into practice. The Pacers open up the regular season in just over two weeks against the Grizzlies on Oct. 17.