Evans did not practice Friday and will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to personal reasons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

The circumstances surrounding Evans' absence are not known at this point, but it looks like he is away from the team for the time being. Without Evans, the Pacers will likely look to Doug McDermott for more minutes on the wing and Cory Joseph for additional minutes as the team's primary ball-handler off the bench. Evans' next opportunity to return will be Monday at home against the Trail Blazers.