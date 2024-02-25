Ingram (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Ingram carried a questionable tag into Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness that held him out of the last two games, but he will officially be back in action against Chicago. With Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado inactive due to suspensions, Ingram could be in line for increased usage.
