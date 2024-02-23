McCollum contributed 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 victory over Houston.

McCollum scored 26 points in the Pelicans' final game before the All-Star break, and he bested that performance with this outing -- it was just the seventh time he cleared the 25-point hurdle. McCollum has been forced to adjust to a different role compared to the one he had with the Trail Blazers, but he remains a reliable fantasy alternative. Over his last 10 appearances, McCollum is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.