McCollum (ankle) logged a full practice Monday but is still day-to-day, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McCollum left Friday's loss to Miami after spraining his ankle and was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Chicago. His return to practice is a good sign of his availability moving forward, but McCollum will likely still appear on the Pelicans' initial injury report for Tuesday's matchup in New York, which should drop Monday afternoon.

