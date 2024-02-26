McCollum (ankle) logged a full practice Monday but is still day-to-day, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
McCollum left Friday's loss to Miami after spraining his ankle and was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Chicago. His return to practice is a good sign of his availability moving forward, but McCollum will likely still appear on the Pelicans' initial injury report for Tuesday's matchup in New York, which should drop Monday afternoon.
