McCollum underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb Tuesday.

McCollum played 75 games during the 2022-23 campaign, his highest mark since 2017-18. He was a solid contributor during his first full season with the Pelicans, averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game. However, the Pelicans were eliminated by Oklahoma City during the Play-In Tournament, and the 31-year-old required a procedure to address his thumb injury. He's also dealing with a torn labrum in his right shoulder but won't require surgery for that issue and will instead focus on stabilization and strengthening during the offseason. Despite his pair of ailments, he's expected to fully recover in time for the start of training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.