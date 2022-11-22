Seabron had 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Monday's 94-85 win over the Hustle.

Seabron has experienced a dip in his scoring figures of late, and in fact, this 14-point output tied for his lowest offensive output of the campaign. He's scored at least 15 points in five of his seven contests, however, and he should remain a reliable offensive threat for the Squadron going forward.