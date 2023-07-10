Seabron posted 25 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 94-86 victory over Golden State.

Seabron was impressive in getting to the basket and using his craftiness to draw fouls. He was also solid on the glass, grabbing seven boards. The 23-year-old was featured in just five games last year, so it remains unlikely he finds his way into the rotation come the regular season.