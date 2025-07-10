Queen totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 98-91 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Queen showcased his interior skills in his Summer League debut, posting a double-double. The center was taken with the No. 13 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds on 52.6 percent shooting over 36 games as a freshman at Maryland. While there's still room for growth defensively, Queen's offensive tools and finishing touch give him clear potential to be a productive NBA player.