Queen accumulated 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime victory over Houston.

Queen recorded his third double-double of the season as the Pelicans picked up an impressive comeback win over the Rockets. Queen is seemingly establishing himself as the face of the franchise, putting up 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest over his last five outings.