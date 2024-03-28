Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Daniels will miss a 21st straight game Thursday as he continues his recovery from meniscus surgery on his left knee, but he appears to be nearing a return to action for the Pelicans. The second-year player was able to see game action Wednesday with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. In 24 minutes with the Squadron, Daniels notched 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven steals, six assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in a 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. The Pelicans likely don't want him to play consecutive days and will keep him out Thursday, but Daniels could be back in action for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. With Brandon Ingram (knee) in danger of missing the rest of the regular season, Daniels could have the opportunity to take on a sizable rotational role once he's back in action and fully reconditioned.