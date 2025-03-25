Payton ended Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers with six points (3-8 FG), six rebounds, 14 assists, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes.
The Pelicans were resting several key players Monday, including CJ McCollum. High assist totals are nothing new for Payton, as he recorded 21 assists back on Nov. 25 of 2024. Payton could earn himself another 10-day contract after this eruption.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Signs 10-day deal with New Orleans•
-
Elfrid Payton: Contract expires•
-
Hornets' Elfrid Payton: Returning to bench role Saturday•
-
Hornets' Elfrid Payton: Blanked in Thursday's start•
-
Hornets' Elfrid Payton: Starting sans Ball•
-
Hornets' Elfrid Payton: Slides to bench Wednesday•