Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole won't start against the Wizards on Friday.
With Trey Murphy (back) returning from a one-game absence, Poole will slide back to the second unit. In 14 appearances off the bench this season, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Scoreless in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Dishes out eight assists in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Dishes six dimes in start•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Hits for 26 points in defeat•