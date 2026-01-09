default-cbs-image
Poole won't start against the Wizards on Friday.

With Trey Murphy (back) returning from a one-game absence, Poole will slide back to the second unit. In 14 appearances off the bench this season, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest.

