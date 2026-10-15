Matkovic contributed 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over Dallas.

Matkovic made his first start of the preseason after coming off the bench in the first two contests. The 25-year-old did all of his scoring from the field beyond the arc, knocking down a team-high three triples in a winning effort. Across 62 regular-season appearances (two starts) in 2025-26, Matkovic averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per contest.