Matkovic (elbow) is doubtful to play in the season opener against the Grizzlies.

Matkovic is trending toward not playing in the first game of the 2025-26 campaign, as he continues to deal with right elbow soreness. New Orleans will lean heavily on Yves Missi and Derik Queen (wrist) in the frontcourt, along with Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey.