Matkovic (back) played the final 3:16 of Monday's 122-90 loss to the Celtics, going scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and producing no other statistics.

A back injury kept Matkovic sidelined for the first two contests of the season, but after practicing fully Sunday, he was given the green light to suit up Monday. He made his season debut in garbage time of the blowout, with all of Yves Missi, Herbert Jones, Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan working ahead of him in the Pelicans' big-man rotation. Matkovic's path to playing time won't get any clearer once Zion Williamson (foot) and Kevon Looney (knee) return to action.