Nance (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Nance has had three straight underwhelming performances, scoring six or fewer points and logging less than 20 minutes in each contest. If he ends up being available Monday, Nance is not expected to play a big role for New Orleans. He's averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds across 21.9 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.