Bey will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Yves Missi (ankle) won't be available for Friday's game, so Zion Williamson will slide over to center with Bey starting at power forward. Bey should be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-30s as a starter Friday evening, so he's on the radar as a potential dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.

