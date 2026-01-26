Missi posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 victory over the Spurs.

Missi wasn't incredibly efficient from the field, but he still made his presence felt across the stat sheet in Sunday's win. The outing marked his third double-double of the season and just the sixth time he's reached double figures as a scorer. While the big man's usage has dipped from his rookie year following the addition of Derik Queen, performances like this are a reminder of Missi's ability to contribute productively when called upon.