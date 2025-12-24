Williamson registered 26 points (9-15 FG, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 141-118 loss to Cleveland.

Williamson's 21 minutes were tied for his lowest playing time since returning from a six-game absence Dec. 14, but the seventh-year forward still managed to lead the Pelicans in scoring while coming off the bench. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game since returning from a right adductor strain. The Pelicans play against the Suns on back-to-back days, Friday and Saturday, so Williamson could sit for one of those contests for injury management purposes.