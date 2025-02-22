Williamson tallied 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Williamson was held out of the Pelicans' final game before the All-Star break due to rest purposes. He was cleared to return Friday and finished as New Orleans' leading scorer, though he was limited to just four points across nine minutes in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans went 8-for-22 in the final frame. Williamson has scored at least 28 points in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 29.4 points on 67.9 percent shooting along with 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.