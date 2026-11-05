Williamson registered 23 points (6-14 FG, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Williamson led New Orleans in scoring despite an unusually inefficient night from the field, compensating by making 11 trips to the free-throw line count. He also matched his season high with two blocks, providing valuable defensive production. Williamson has now scored at least 23 points in consecutive games, combining for 48 points while attempting 22 free throws over that span.