Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Listed questionable vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Williamson is looking to end an eight-game absence with strained hamstring. If the star forward is ready to rejoin the fold, fewer minutes will be available for Herbert Jones and Derik Queen in the frontcourt.
